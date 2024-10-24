Apple CEO Tim Cook was unaware of this iPhone feature, Know about it

Did you know even Tim Cook, who is the CEO of Apple and spends days around Apple products, had no knowledge about one iPhone feature. During an interview with journalist Ben Cohen, he was caught off guard when asked about a basic iPhone feature.

Tim Cook, the head of one of the world’s largest tech companies, appeared confused when he was asked about naming group chats in iMessage.

As the Apple CEO, his day starts with Apple productsand ends with it. He wakes up at 4 am to check his iPhone for emails and overnight sales reports. Then he uses his Apple Watch to tracks his workouts and listens to classic rock through his AirPods. At work, he uses MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iMac while he prefers his iPad Pro for travel.

Still, he was unaware of this iPhone feature. During an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Cook discussed Apple’s operations and his company management approach. But, when the conversation shifted to his tech habits, Cohen asked Cook about the best name for a group chat.

Cook was surprised by the question and admitted he didn’t name his iMessage groups. He even asked the journalist if he named his group chats, showing interest in this feature.

“He looked at me like I’d asked him to recommend the best Android phone,” Cohen quipped.

“The best name? I don’t name them. Do you name yours? Interesting. I may take that on,” Cook said.

Cook took the suggestion seriously and shared that in his next meeting with his college roommates, he named their group chat “Roommates”.

Tim Cook: A private person

Tim Cook is known for his privacy. The publication says he enjoys hiking national parks and drinking Diet Mountain Dew. A devoted Duke basketball and Auburn football follower, he even tracked the Broncos’ quarterback competition between two Auburn alumni.

Despite being the first openly-gay CEO of a major company, Cook prefers to keep the focus on Apple products and their influence on users’ lives.

