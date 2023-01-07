Apple cancels iPhone SE 4 launch in 2024: Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo

Apple iPhone SE 4 will not be launched in 2024. Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo has revealed that the tech giant has canceled the launch of the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo, the Cupertino-based company is informing its suppliers about the same.

If this is true then Apple will continue using Qualcomm 5G chips for its phones in 2024. That means iPhone 16 series will also use Qualcomm 5G chips.

As per previous reports, Apple was planning to bring its first in-house 5G chip with the fourth-generation iPhone SE. Now, all expectations have been thwarted by the cancellation of iPhone SE 4 launch.

The analyst reasoned that the tech giant might have taken this step due to performance concerns. He said the performance of the in-house baseband chip may not be up to par with Qualcomm’s. Apple initially planned to launch its baseband chip in 2024. The company was planning to use it on the low-end iPhone SE 4 first, and then should have decided whether to let the iPhone 16 use its baseband chip as per its performance.

With the cancelation of the iPhone SE 4, the chances of Qualcomm remaining the exclusive supplier of baseband chips for the 2H24 new iPhone 16 series have increased.

Earlier in December last year, Kuo suggested that Apple may cancel or postpone the launch of iPhone SE 4. At that time, he said that Apple may do this due to lower-than expected shipment for mid to low end iPhones like iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini and the recently launched iPhone 14 Plus.

“My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)”, Kuo shared in a tweet then.

To recall, the third-generation Apple iPhone SE was launched in March 2022. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X57 modem for 5G. The smartphone is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD screen and comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset.