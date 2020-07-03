San Francisco: Apple has reportedly stopped updating thousands of mobile games on the China App Store under the pressure from the Chinese government to comply with the law of the land, the media reported on Wednesday.

“Apple has frozen updates for tens of thousands of mobile games on its App Store in China, as it faces increasing government pressure to comply with local regulations,” said the report.

China is Apple’s biggest App Store market, with sales of $16.4 billion a year, according to data from Sensor Tower. In the US, the figures are $15.4 billion a year.

Apple currently hosts roughly 60,000 games in China that are paid for or have in-app purchases.

“Apple told mobile game developers in February that their games would need an official license from Chinese regulators from June 30,” said the report.

According to CNBC, China is the world’s largest gaming market.

According to market research firm Newzoo, iOS may generate 53 per cent of total mobile game revenue in China which is around $13 billion.

The App Store generates more revenue in China than it does in any other country, with the majority of it coming from gaming.

