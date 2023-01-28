Apple at war with Google! Claims former Apple Engineer

Apple and Google are perhaps the two companies that have a monopoly over the smartphone market. If reports are to be believed Apple is planning to separate its mobile operating system from Alphabet (Google’s parent company). There are many fronts on which Apple is reportedly engaged in a war with Google, pointed out former Apple engineers to Financial Times.

According to the report, the major areas in which Apple is expected to hit Google are Maps, online search as well as online ads. Apparently, Apple co-founder has mocked Android for its similarity with iOS.

Apple has significantly improved its in-house maps in comparison to the earlier version of the same. The Apple Maps offers new in –house maps along with many other features including Business Connect. Business Connect allows companies to claim digital locations.

On the other hand, when it comes to default search engine, we know that Google pays Apple in billions in order to keep it as a default search engine. It has been rumoured that Apple is developing its own search tool for a decade and it has even acquired Tobsy Labs and Laserlike. However, if Apple plans to make use of its own default search engine instead of Google, it might lose billions of dollars and the decision might be bit tricky.

The other important aspect that Apple is targeting is online ads. Google makes major part of its revenue through the ad business. However, if Apple enters the ad network segment, the game will change for Google. The Ad network of Apple might reshape how the ads are delivered to the iPhone users. There will be no third party data brokers in the process.

Another advantage Apple has over Google is Apple’s user privacy protection. It is something that Google misses. This brings an important difference in the iPhones and Android phones.