Apple AirPods 5 debuts with better sound, noise cancellation at a cheaper price

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Apple has launched the latest generation of AirPods with an open-ear design, better sound, more powerful noise cancellation at a cheaper price.

Apple is offering the AirPods 5 in two versions- One with regular USB-C case and a wireless charging case version. The wireless charging case also has stem touch controls.

The tech giant has claimed that the new AirPods offer best active noise cancellation for an open-ear design on the market. Apple stated that the ANC on AirPods 5 is capable of isolating up to 50% more external noise than their predecessor.

Moreover, with better Transparency mode, the AirPods offer more natural voices and surrounding sounds. The new multiport acoustic architecture along with the next-gen Adaptive EQ helps the next-gen AirPods offer richer and more detailed sound to the users.

Apple claims the new design will work better with different ear shapes and also brings improvements to the personalized spatial audio.

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Now-a-days AI is an inevitable part of everyday life, so, Apple has equipped the new AirPods with hands-free Siri AI when paired with an Apple Intelligence-ready iPhone. This will help users create personal content in messages, emails, and photos and then use it in supported apps.

With Siri, users can also use the talk in gesture feature with head nods for “yes” and head shakes for “no”. The stem touch controls on the wireless charging model also lets users control volume with swipe controls on the stem.

AirPods 5 offer up to 5 hours of listening with ANC enabled – 1 hour more than the previous gen. The wireless charging model offers up to 22 hours of total battery life. Finally, the AirPods 5 bring durability up to the IP57 standard, introducing temporary immersion resistance over simple splash resistance.

Price wise, the AirPods 5 range starts at $129 (around Rs 12,299) and $149 (around Rs 14,200) with a wireless charging case and touch controls. You can pre-order them now get them from September 18.