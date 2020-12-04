San Francisco: Apple has added support for the highly-demanded 1080p FaceTime calls with the new iOS 14.2 update. The new resolution for video calls is supported by iPhone 8 and new models, including the iPhone 12 series.

Discovered by MacMagazine, Apple quietly updated the specs pages for devices like iPhone XR shortly after the release of iOS 14.2.

“Prior to the release, Apple didn’t list FaceTime HD (1080p) video calls on its iPhone XR pages but made the addition in the week following the debut of iOS 14.2,” the report mentioned.

Last month, Apple released iOS 14.2 and announced with it a slew of new features for iPhones, but did not mention the addition of support for 1080p FaceTime calls on iPhone 8 and later devices.

The FaceTime calls will work in 1080p resolution on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While this comes as good news for iPhone users, Apple is not making the 1080p FaceTime calls widely available. This means the 1080p resolution will work only on Wi-Fi networks and this needs to be available on both ends.

The only advantage of the iPhone 12 lineup when it comes to FaceTime HD is support for the resolution over both Wi-Fi and 5G.

(IANS)