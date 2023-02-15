Apple 15.5-inch MacBook Air likely to launch in April

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a larger-screen MacBook Air soon. The company is rumored to be working on 15.5-inch MacBook Air.

DSCC analyst Ross Young has revealed that the company has started panel production of the 15.5-inch MacBook Air this month. This indicates that the device may launch in early April.

Earlier, reports have also indicated that the tech giant might introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air in Spring this year. However, the exact launch date of the device still yet to be known.

Although the device is expected to launch in “early April” as the panel production is now underway, there’s also a possibility that an announcement and pre-orders could happen sooner.

The 15-inch MacBook Air would be the largest ever screen size for the MacBook Air after its launch. The company may debut it alongside the existing 13-inch model.

The most recent MacBook Air was launched in July last year, powered by the Apple M2 chipset and a starting price of $1,199. As of now, there’s no information available about the specifications of the upcoming laptop.

Apple has also started working on the next-generation chipset, Apple M3, which TSMC is manufacturing using a 3nm process. It is not yet known if the upcoming larger-screen MacBook Air will be powered by the M2 or the unannounced M3 chipset.