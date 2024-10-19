AnTuTu Benchmark: Snapdragon 8 Elite on Realme GT 7 Pro is more powerful than the Dimensity 9400, Apple A18 Pro

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC will be launched during the annual Snapdragon Summit on October 21 and the Realme GT 7 Pro might be the first device to offer it. Recently, the Snapdragon 8 Elite on Realme GT 7 Pro was tested on the AnTuTu Benchmark platform and the results are amazing. The Snapdragon 8 Elite has managed to beat the scores of MediaTek Dimensity 9400 as well as Apple A18 Pro on AnTuTu and this is quite surprising.

According to a leaked image by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with Smartprix, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite scores 3,025,991 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. This is the highest score ever achieved by a Snapdragon SoC.

We can see an iPhone 16 Pro Max near the Realme GT 7 Pro in the leaked image. The most premium device from Apple has a score of 1,651,728 in the AnTuTu benchmark test. However, it will not be wise to compare both SoCs side by side on the base of the above score because different technologies are used for Android and iOS. AnTuTu uses Vulkan for Android and Metal for iOS for the benchmark test.

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT7 Pro is likely to offer 6.7 or 6.8-inch Samsung-made 1.5K micro-quad-curve display. It will offer a peak brightness of 2000 nits and the battery capacity will be 6500 mAh. The fast charging support on the device will be 120W.

When it comes to camera specs, the Realme GT7 will offer a 50 MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x zoom. When it comes to the front camera, the device gets a 32MP camera. It gets Android 14 OS and realme UI 6.0. The UI will have a similarity with the ColorOS 15.