Another affordable 5G smartphone iQOO Z9 Lite launched at a price of Rs 9,999

Vivo has launched another affordable 5G smartphone under its sub-brand iQOO. The latest launch is iQOO Z9 Lite. The iQOO Z9 Lite comes with a Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery , and a 50 MP main camera.

The smartphone is said to be rebranded version of the Vivo T3 Lite and the Vivo Y28s. It carries identical specification as the vivo phones. On top of that, the phone was launched in India, where its twins are also available. The main difference between all three is channel availability. The iQOO Z9 Lite will be sold exclusively on Amazon.

Specifications

The device features a 6.56″ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. An 8 MP selfie camera is mounted on a waterdrop notch, while the back has a 50 MP main shooter with PDAF and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The iQOO Z9 Lite comes with Funtouch 14, which is based on Android 14. the company has promised to offer 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates. Vivo equipped the phone with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports only 15W wired charging. The device is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance.

Price, sale date

The iQOO Z9 Lite is available with 126 GB of storage with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM. The prices are the same as those of the vivo T3 Lite: Rs 10,499 or Rs 11,499. The sale of the device will begin from July 20th, 12am via Amazon. As introductory offer, customers can buy the phone at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 on Amazon. The phone can be purchased from Amazon India and iQOO India online store. It will be available in two colour options of Mocha brown, Aqua Flow.