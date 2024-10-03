Android users can share images to Gemini, learn details about it

Google has updated new features in the Gemini and this new feature brings more interactivity for the users, initially reported by Android Authority. With this new feature, Android users will be able to share images with Gemini and then search for results. Well, this will be less time-consuming and be useful for the users.

The feature is available on the latest version of the Gemini app which is meant for Android. Users can share the desired image directly with the Gemini through the Android share sheet. After that users can ask it questions about the same. This feature comes in handy if you do not want to tap the Ask about this screen option to have a screenshot taken and sent to Gemini. If you are not willing to attach an image in the conversation screen with Gemini Live, this feature can be used too. The latest feature will be helpful in preventing you from cluttering your screenshots folder.

On the other hand, the Gemini Nano is now available for third-party developers. The Gemini Nano is available for a small number of Android devices and includes the Pixel 9 series and Galaxy S24 family. However, this feature will be expanded in the upcoming months for more devices. The Gemini Nano is meant to transfer the on-device experience, enabling seamless interactions with low latency and privacy by design.

The developers can use a tool called Google AI Edge SDK in order to experiment with Gemini Nano. The developer needs to have a Pixel 9 device to experiment with this feature.