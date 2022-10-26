Android Smartphone users receive alert seconds before earthquake, Sundar Pichai reacts with a screenshot

An earthquake is one of the most dread accidents that nobody wants to face in his life. An alert moments before an earthquake can be a lifesaver too. Recently, an earthquake of 5.1-magnitude was felt near California’s San Jose and several Android smartphone users received an alert moments before the incident.

As many as 1,00,00 people reportedly received a warning message before the earthquake, clarified California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was also one of those who received a notification before the earthquake.“The alert came just before, felt like a long one, hope everyone is ok,” tweeted the Google CEO. He even shared a screenshot of the earthquake notification in his post. Apart from Sundar Pichai, Google’s Dieter Bohn said in his tweet, “Got the earthquake alert on my Android phone a few seconds before I felt it.”

According to Android Authority, Dave Burke, Google’s vice president of engineering for Android, tweeted a neat visualisation showing loads of Android phones detecting the quake before the shock waves hit.

“Earthquake in SF Bay Area today. Yellow/red represents shaking Android phones acting as seismometers. Circles are our inferred estimate of P and S waves. Earthquake alerts sent instantaneously to surrounding phones before the waves hit,” he tweeted.

The notifications that were received by various users regarding the earthquake was due to My Shake app. The app is developed by University of California, Berkeley. The MyShake app can be installed on iPhone as well as Android and it offers earthquake warning seconds before it happens. However, as Google announced in 2020 that it would use the University’s technology directly into Android devices, more people were benefitted from it.

Similarly, Northern Philippines reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 on Tuesday night, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.