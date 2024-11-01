Android 16 to launch early and will be followed by a second release in 2025: Google

Recently there have been rumours about the early launch of the Android 16 OS. Google has now confirmed that the Android 16 will be launching earlier as compared to its predecessors in 2025. This means that the wait for the next Android OS will not be long.

The final version of the Android 16 will be released in the second quarter of 2025. This means that the upcoming Android OS version will be available between April and June. According to the company, the launch of the Android 16 is scheduled earlier so that it will align properly with the device launches across the Android ecosystem.

In 2024, the Google Pixel 9 series devices arrived in August with Android 14 out of the box. The Android 15 i.e. the latest OS by Android launched few weeks after the launch of Google Pixel 9 devices. If the launch of Android 16 takes place till the end of June 2025, the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series will be launching with the same OS out of the box. The advantage will be also applicable for the launch of Samsung’s next-gen foldable.

Well, there will be a second Android release in 2025 and it will be available in the fourth quarter (October to December). This will be a minor release and it will offer feature updates, optimisations as well as bug fixes from the major release, mentioned Android Developers Blog. This means that we are likely to get the Android 16.1 around the fourth quarter of 2025.