Android 15 on Google Pixel smartphones from next month; Is your device on the list?

Tech giant Google will be rolling out the official Android 15 OS next month. It is quite inevitable that the initial devices that will be receiving the Android 15 update will be the Pixel devices. It is quite interesting to note that the Android 15 will be offering new AI (artificial intelligence) features.

Even though the Android 15 OS was expected to be launched in Pixel 9 devices, it did not. As the new OS arrives, the Pixel smartphones will be the first to receive them.

If you are someone who has a Google Pixel device, you will receive the update soon. As reported by Android Headlines, the release of Android 15 will be on October 15, 2024. We have mentioned the devices that will get Android 15 update below.

Google Pixel 9 series

Google Pixel 8 series

Google Pixel 7 series

Google Pixel 6 series

Google Pixel Fold devices

Google Pixel Tablet

Older Pixel devices will get Pixel 9 features

According to Android Authority and Assemble Debug (X user) there is evidence that the Google Photos app might bring features like Auto Frame and Reimagine to the older Pixel devices. The publication has said that there are three variants of the Google Photos app. While the first version is meant for non-Pixel Android devices, the second one was meant for Pixels launched between 2021 and 2023. The third variant was meant for Pixel devices launched in 2024 (i.e. Pixel 9 series).

The Photos app that is in 2024 Pixel devices gets code strings that include Auto Frame and Reimagine features. These code strings are also found in Google Photos app (v6.99) that is meant for Pixel devices that launched between 2021 and 2023. This simply means that these two features might be landing in the older Pixel devices that launched between 2021 and 2023.