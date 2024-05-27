Android 15 Beta Introduces Repair Mode for OnePlus 12

Google recently introduced its new Android 15 Beta operating system interface. On the occasion of the introduction of this new Operating System, the company made an important statement announcing the list of phone brands that would receive access to the update, and OnePlus is part of this long list.

The OnePlus 12 device is ready to receive this very important new repair mode feature, which will allow users to send their phones in for repair without compromising their privacy.

Repair mode is a feature that allows users to hide their data when they send their devices for repair. This feature protects your data against unauthorized access as you should not trust these recovery centers that can easily access important information. This feature ensures that personal information is hidden during the repair process, preventing the technician from accessing it.

The report also states that implementing repair mode on the OnePlus 12 involves starting a configuration process similar to configuring a new cell phone. Users will have to go through the process of setting up a new cell phone, from select idiom and other initial steps.

How to enable repair mode on the OnePlus 12:

Activating the repair mode option on the OnePlus 12 is quite simple, just go to Settings>System & Updates>Repair Mode. After activating repair mode, all personal information is deleted without the need to clean personal data. When exited from repair mode, the phone will reraise all personal data that was saved during the repair process and everything goes back to the way it was before.

Google has also introduced a repair mode on Pixel and Samsung devices. So far it is not known whether Google will use dynamic updates to the Android system, create a new user profile like Samsung, or develop an exclusive solution for repair mode.

The Beta version of Android 15 is now available and presents several new features and improvements that aim to improve the user experience, security, and coexistence across the entire Android ecosystem.

