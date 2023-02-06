Android 14 release date, new features, and compatible devices; All details we know so far

Android 14 is expected to launch in the near future. The latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system, will come with a new array of new features and improvements for Android devices. Though, the release date for Android 14 has not yet been officially announced, but rumors has started appearing about the upcoming operating system. As always, the Google Pixel smartphones will be the first to receive the upgrade.

We have listed some of the leaked and confirmed features of Android 14 along with the list if devices that will be compatible with the OS.

When will Android 14 be available?

Though there are many leaks and rumours about the device, the company has not released neither a beta nor an open version of this operating system for developers. The latest Android operating system is currently under development.

But, if we go by Google’s usual schedule strategy, an experimental version of the operating system could be released as upgrade for the Google pixel phones, might start with Pixel 5 and new in February 2023.

The first open beta of Android 14 will likely be launched around the Google I/O event. However, we may have to wait until May 2023 for the beta, but the exact date is unknown. The final version could be released in September.

According to leak reports, the stable version of the Android 14 will likely be launched towards the end of August or the start of September 2023. It already has a dessert name attached to it (although unofficially, Google will officially name the system version as Android 14). Now that Android 13 is Tiramisu, it’s time for a dessert with “u”.

What devices will receive the Android 14 update first?

There is no information on the list of smartphones, tablets and other devices that will be compatible Android 14 yet. We are aware of a few smartphones, the Pixels, that will get the update on a schedule.

Google Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 Pro.

How to update to Android 14

Generally, the update to a new Android OS will be notified through a update notification. Google will also announce a timeline for the update of existing devices to Android 14.

Once Android 14 is in use, it is also practical to perform a manual search via the system settings.

The Google Pixel smartphones will be the first to receive the upgrade, and the Dev Preview is currently in progress (and later with the betas). Additionally, updated system files will be accessible on the website for Android developers.