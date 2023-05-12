Android 14 Beta: Check whether your device is eligible for the latest update

Android 14 Beta is out and the update is available for a bunch of Android devices. If you are someone who is waiting to update your device to the latest verison of Android, you can simply follow the procedure mentioned in the official website of Android 14 Beta.

How to install the Android 14 Beta update

In order to install the Android 14 Beta update click on the following link. (https://developer.android.com/about/versions/14/devices) A webpage of Google will appear and suggest the links of different device manufacturers. Choose your device manufacturer and click on Get the Beta. Check which devices are eligible for the update and proceed accordingly. Go through all the instructions mentioned in the website in order to know the exact process.

These devices from different OEMs get an Android 14 Beta update

Google

Google offers Android 14 update for Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

OnePlus

Android 14 Beta update is available for OnePlus 11.

Nothing

Android 14 Beta update is available for Nothing Phone (1).

Realme

Android 14 Beta update is available for Realme GT2 Pro.

Vivo

Vivo offers Android 14 Beta update for two devices and it includes Vivo X90 pro and iQoo 11.

Oppo

Android 14 Beta update is available for Oppo Find N2 Flip and Oppo Find N.

Xiaomi

Vivo offers Android 14 Beta update for several devices and it includes Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Tecno

The company has announced Android 14 Beta update for the entire line-up of Camon 20 lineup. It includes devices like the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, Camon 20 Pro 5G, Camon 20 Premiere.

NB: Users who are planning to install a beta update should keep in mind that there are ample chances of BRICKING your phone. They should always keep a backup of the data present on their smartphone before installing Beta update.