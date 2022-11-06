Android 13 based ColorOS 13 to be available for these Oppo smartphones, Check details

Smartphone manufacturer Oppo has announced that the Android 13-based ColorOS 13 will be available for various smartphone models offered in India. The smartphones that are available in India will get the updates in two versions.

The ColorOS 13 Beta Version update will be available for Reno 6 Pro 5G, Reno 5 Pro 5G, and F19 Pro+ smartphones from November 9, 2022. On the other hand, the Oppo A74 5G will get a beta version on November 18.

Similarly, the beta version of Android 13 update has been already rolled out for various Oppo smartphones. The devices include Reno 8 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Oppo F21 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 7 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, Oppo K10, and Oppo A76.

About ColorOS 13

The Android 13-based Color OS 13 gets various upgrades in comparison to the previous generation. The new Color OS offers a new design language and it is called Aquamorphic design. The inspiration of the design is from water and the whole UI has touches of blue.

The security features on the device are also enhanced with the Color OS 13. The Always-on Display (AOD) feature gets added too. The users can control the playback from the AOD itself.