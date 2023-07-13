Amazon Prime Day Sale: iPhone 14 price in India may drop to Rs 66,499

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is set to kick off starting at midnight on July 15. Ahead of the sale, the e-retailer has unveiled the deals on some latest products. Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series of smartphones will also be available with a range of deals, discounts, and bank offers.

According to Amazon, the price of the iPhone 14 will drop to Rs 66,499 during the Prime Day sale.

iPhone 14 price in India during Amazon Prime Day sale

Apple iPhone 14 was launched at the company’s ‘Far Out’ event in September last year. The iPhone 14 128GB storage variant was introduced at a price of Rs 79,900 in India.

Amazon has revealed that the price of iPhone 14 price in India will be down to Rs 66,499 during the upcoming Prime Day sale. The lower price is expected to be inclusive of a 10 percent discount on eligible SBI bank credit card and ICICI Bank debit and credit card transactions.

iPhone 14 specifications, features

The iPhone 14 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chip that powered the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models launched in 2021. The handset sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1200 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and Ceramic Shield protection.

For capturing videos and photos, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera for making video calls and clicking selfies. The iPhone 14 also features Apple’s Action Mode for improved video stabilisation, as well as improved low-light performance with the Photonic Engine.

For biometric security, Apple has equipped the iPhone 14 with its Face ID technology, which is also found on all of the company’s phones since the iPhone X that launched in 2017. Apple does not disclose the battery capacity of its smartphones, but the company says that the iPhone 14 offers longer battery life than its predecessor that made its debut in 2021.