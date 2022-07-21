Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Check out the amazing deals on OnePlus, HP, Samsung and many more

The Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 starts on July 23 and ends on July 24. During these days, there are many deals on the platform that offer electronics at very low prices on some products and gadgets as well. The attractive deals on Amazon include offers on brands like Samsung, OnePlus, HP and Lenovo, Xiaomi and many more.

We have listed some of the products that can be availed at amazing prices during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The wireless premium earbuds are available at Rs 6,790 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It has a non-stop playback time and also claims 99% Noise cancellation.

OnePlus Buds Pro

This magnificent pair of earbuds is available at Rs 8,990 and offers an adaptive Noise Cancellation feature. It offers 38 hours of listening time along with the charging case.

HP 15 Laptop:

The HP 15 AMD Ryzen laptop comes with 8 GB RAM/ 1 TB HDD, with 256GB SSD/AMD Radeon. The price offered during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022 is Rs 38,999.

Xiaomi Home Security Camera 2i

The security camera offers Full HD picture, Infrared night vision with 360° Panorama view. It is available at Rs 2,799 after discount on sale.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

The laptop comes with an intel i3 12th generation intel core. The laptop offers 8GB RAM and 512 SSD storage space. The laptop is available at Rs 46,490 with the discount.

Mi 10000 mAh Power bank

This Mi power bank offers fast charging facility and supports dual input and output ports. It is available at Rs 999, after the discount on sale.

Jabra Elite 3

The wireless ear buds provide deep and powerful bass and also provides Noise isolation feature. It is available at Rs 3,499 with the discount on sale.

Real me Buds Air 2

The wireless earbuds provide 25dB Noise cancellation and 10min charge for 120min playback time. It is available at Rs 2,999 with the discount on sale.

Redmi 43 inches 4k ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

The smart LED Tv offers 4K LED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Reality Flow, Vivid Picture Engine and much more. It is available at Rs 25,999 after discount during the sale.

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker

The wireless speaker comes with a run time of 12 hours on a single charge and it also comes with a sleek design. It is available at Rs 799 during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022.