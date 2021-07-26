Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Company offers lucrative deals on premium smartphones

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale has gone live in India with many great discounts and offers in India from today. The sale was delayed for weeks due to COVID-19, now the Prime exclusive sale has finally began in India.

Amazon is offering exciting deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other electronics during this Prime Day 2021 sale.

Here is a list of discounts and deals available on some premium smartphones.

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 price is cut down to Rs 47,999 from its original price of Rs 54,900 during the Prime Day sale in India. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the iPhone 11 this year.It is also available with a exchange offers of up to Rs. 13,400. You can also get it with a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers.

iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 67,999 (original price Rs.79,900).This price is the same as that is being offered on Flipkart and is said to the lowest price offered on iPhone 12. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 13,400 as an additional instant discount in exchange offer.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The recently launched OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available for sale at a price of Rs 29,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage varinat on Amazon. It is available in two colours — Blue haze and gray sierra.

OnePlus 9 5G

The OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced is also cut down during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. The base model of the OnePlus 9 5G is available just for Rs. 49,999 with an additional Rs. 4,000 discount on exchange.

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G is available with a discount offer of Rs. 39,999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. Buyers can also claim an additional Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange.

Nokia G20

The recently launched Nokia G20 can be purchased at an discounted price of Rs 11,990 on Amazon sale. It is also being offering with a coupon worth Rs. 1,000 that will be applied automatically at checkout once you tap on the coupon checkbox while adding the phone to your shopping cart. The device features a large 6.5-inch display, and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Mi 11X 5G

The price of Mi 11X 5G has dropped to to Rs 27,999 (MRP Rs 33,900) on Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale in India. Users can also get it with the exchange offer up to Rs 24,250 during the sale. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers.

Mi 10i 5G

The Prime members can get the phone with upto Rs 3,000 discount at a price of Rs 21,999 and can get up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, up to an extra Rs 2000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models. The phone features a 108MP Quad camera and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor. It has 4820 mAh large battery with 33W fast charger in-box.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 21,999 against its original price of Rs 24,999at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021. The smartphone is also available with up to 9 Months No Cost EMI Offer.