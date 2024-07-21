Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 13 Price drops by Rs 31,101, Get additional bank discounts and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale has gone live from Saturday midnight. The annual subscriber-only sale event has brought several discounts on popular smartphones including the Apple iPhone 13. The device with an A15 Bionic chip and comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup is also available with bank offers along with flat discounts.

Check the sale offers details below:

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale:

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) Price drop

Amazon is currently offering the iPhone 13(4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage) at a discounted price of Rs 48,799 during the ongoing Prime Day 2024 sale. This means the phone is getting a flat discount of Rs 31101 considering the smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs 79,900. Meanwhile, Amazon has listed Rs 59,900 as the MRP of the device on its e-commerce platform.

In addition, bank offers available includes an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on transaction using SBI credit card or an ICICI debit and credit card. With bank offers, the effective price gets down to just Rs 47,799.

Exchange offer

Amazon is also offering exchange deals that makes the device much cheaper and saves your pocket from being empty. You can get up to Rs 44,050 off the purchase of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your older device.

However, remember that the exchange value might vary depending upon your device. It’s worth noting that you will have to exchange a relatively recent, high-end phone to get a good exchange bonus.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13, which was launched in 2021, features a big 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, with peak brightness of up to 1200nits along with support for Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10 content.

The handset is equipped with Apple’s 6-core A15 Bionic CPU. It packs a 3240mAh battery, which is according to teardown videos.

For photos and videos, the iPhone 13 is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift stabilisation and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 2.4 aperture. There’s a 12-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 13 also supports Face ID for biometric authentication, which is enabled via an array of sensors located in the notch, which is 20 percent narrower than the iPhone 12, according to the company.