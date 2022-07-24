Amazon Prime and Flipkart sales: Get massive discounts on iPhone 13, AirPods Pro and MacBook Air

The Amazon Prime Day sale and Flipkart Saving Days sale are live. Customers can get great offers and discounts across categories including smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more. Premium products like iPhone, MacBook, and AirPods are also being offered at discounted rates along with bank and other offers.

So, if you were planning to get an Apple product any time soon, then this will be good time for you. Check out the deals on iPhone 13, AirPods, and even the newly launched MacBooks.

Deals on iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is available for purchase at a cost of Rs 66,900 on Amazon. It is also getting an instant discount of five per cent, which brings the price down to Rs 63,555. In addition, Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card can also get an additional five per cent off on Rs 63,555, which brings the price down to Rs 60,291. You can also exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 13,000 for that. However, the value of the old phone entirely depends on its model and condition.

You will get a similar discounted price for iPhone 13 on Flipkart but the e-commerce site is only offering 5 per cent discount on Axis Bank Cards.

Deals on iPhone 12

Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 at Rs 54,990 for the 64GB variant and Rs 59,999 for the 128GB variant. The e-commerce site is offering 5 per cent discount on the iPhone. You can get an instant five per cent discount from Amazon on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. With this, the cost of the smartphone can be cut down to Rs 50,391.

Flipkart , on the other hand, is selling the iPhone 12 128GB for Rs 56,999. You can also get an instant discount of up to 10 per cent on Axis Bank credit cards. Similarly, the iPhone 12 64GB is selling for Rs 51,999 along with bank offers from Axis bank.

Deals on AirPods 3rd generation offers

Amazon is selling the AirPods 3rd generation at a discounted price of Rs 16,990 down from its usual price of Rs 18,500 with a 8% discount. Additionally, buyers can get Rs 500 cashback along with a 10 per cent instant discount on an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card.

Flipkart is also selling the AirPods 3rd generation is also selling the device at Rs 16,990. Customers can also get up to 10 per cent off on the device using the Axis Bank Credit card. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering an exchange value of Rs 12500.

Deals on Macbook M1 offers

The MacBook Air M1 is available at a discounted price of Rs 97,900 on Amazon with 17 per cent off. Additionally, buyers can get instant discount up to Rs 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, Rs 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit card.

Flipkart is also offering the MacBook M1 for Rs 97,900.Customers can avail an instant discount up to Rs 1500 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, Rs 1500 on Kotak Bank Credit Card.

