If you are willing to purchase a smartphone, you might want to check Amazon as the mobile savings days are live. The sale has started today and will last till June 12. Interestingly many popular smartphone brands are being offered with discounts up to 40%. The customers can also avail instant discount on the purchase if they use HDFC Bank cards.

The popular brands offered during the sale are OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Samsung and Redmi

OnePlus

OnePlus is offering great discounts on its products during the sale. If you are one of those buyers who are planning for a premium smartphone, you can go for the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus 9 gets Rs 2000 off, while the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R get Rs 2000 and Rs 3000 discount. Additionally, users get exchange discount up to Rs 11,000 during the sale period.

Oppo

Popular smartphones like Oppo F17, Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G and Oppo A74 5G are offered with great discounts. The Oppo F17 is offered with Rs 1,750 discount while Oppo F19 Pro is offered with Rs 3,000 discount if transaction is done through HDFC cards. Oppo A74 5G is offered with Rs 2000 discount through HDFC card transaction.

Vivo

The Vivo X60 is offered with Rs 14,100 on exchange while an Rs 15,100 exchange bonus is offered on Vivo X60 Pro.

Realme

The Realme Narzo 30A (3GB+32 GB) gets an exchange offer up to Rs 7,950 during the sale.

Redmi

The Mi 10i 5G gets an exchange bonus up to Rs 13,100 along with an additional Rs 2,000 off during the sale.

Samsung

The premium Galaxy S series smartphones receive great discounts during the Amazon Mobile Savings Days. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB+128GB) gets Rs 6000 off along with instant discount on HDFC bank cards. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G (8GB+128 GB) is offered Rs 11,000 off and is offered at no-cost EMI.