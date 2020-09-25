New Delhi: Amazon has announced a next-generation Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite with a new personalized experience for users.

The all-new Fire TV Stick is priced at Rs 3,999 and Fire TV Stick Lite for Rs 2,999 in India and customers can begin pre-ordering at http://www.amazon.in/firetvstick, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Fire TV Stick features an enhanced 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that makes it 50 per cent more powerful than the previous generation.

It aims to deliver faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility and comes with dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5 GHz networks for table streaming.

The device also supports Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa Voice Remote with dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons for TVs, soundbars, and A/V receivers.

Meanwhile, Fire TV Stick Lite is a new, even more, affordable way to begin streaming in full HD.

It features HDR support and comes with Alexa Voice Remote Lite, a new remote that allows you to use voice to find, launch, and control content.

In addition, the company has announced a significant redesigned update to offer a more intuitive, simple, and customized experience.

The main menu will be at the centre of the screen to make it easy to find what a user is looking for.

One can now jump into their favourite streaming service directly, or scroll over supported apps to quickly peek at what’s inside and begin playback.

(IANS)