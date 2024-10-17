Amazon launches Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, gets a color e-ink display

Amazon has unveiled four new Kindles and this includes the addition of Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition. The latest Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is the first e-reader from Amazon to offer a colour e-ink display.

On the other hand, we also get second generation of Amazon Scribe offers new AI features as well as new Paperwhite and entry-level Kindle models.

We have explained the features of the devices below.

Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition– The device gets a 7-inch display that features new light guide with nitride LEDs. The Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition will offer great support for reading comics, viewing photos, highlighting words etc. The device is waterproof and offers 8 weeks of battery life and wireless charging. The price is $279.99 and the shipment starts from October 30.

Kindle Scribe (2024)– The device gets a 10.2-inch display with 300ppi as well as AI features. Users can summarize text into bullet points and convert handwritten notes into text. The Active Canvas offers book notes if you change the layout. The price is $449.99 and the shipment starts from October 30.

Kindle Paperwhite (2024)– The Kindle Paperwhite gets 7-inch e-ink panel with a new oxide thin-film transistor. The device gets 25 percent faster page turns. The price of the device is $159.99 for 16GB storage and $199.99 for 32GB storage.

Kindle (2024)– The device gets faster page turns and offers 16GB storage. The device is priced at $109.99.