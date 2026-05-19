Amazon launches Fire TV Stick HD with Alexa and Xbox gaming support in India at Rs 4,999

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New Delhi: Amazon India has launched its new Fire TV Stick HD in India at a price of Rs 4,999, bringing upgraded performance, a slimmer design and new gaming features.

The latest streaming device is aimed at users who want to turn a normal television into a smart TV without spending too much.

As per reports, the new Fire TV Stick HD is over 30 per cent faster than the earlier HD version. The device supports Full HD 1080p streaming and also comes with HDR10+ support for improved picture quality and better colours while watching movies and shows.

The company has also introduced Wi-Fi 6 support which is expected to provide smoother streaming and stronger internet connectivity, especially in homes where multiple devices are connected to the same network. Bluetooth 5.3 support has also been added for faster and more stable connections with accessories.

New features in the Fire TV Stick HD:

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Over 30 per cent faster performance compared to the previous HD model

Support for HDR10+ visuals in Full HD 1080p

Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for stable streaming

Slimmer and lighter design than older Fire TV Stick models

Updated Fire TV interface with quicker app loading

Alexa Voice Remote with voice controls

Xbox cloud gaming support for the first time

Amazon has also redesigned the streaming stick to make it more compact and travel-friendly. In many cases, the device can draw power directly from the TV’s USB port, helping users avoid extra cables and adapters.

The Fire TV Stick HD supports major OTT platforms including Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, JioHotstar and Zee5. Users can also access free live sports and news channels available through supported apps.

A major addition is Xbox cloud gaming support. Users can connect a Bluetooth gaming controller and stream supported Xbox games directly on their TV using the Xbox app. However, an Xbox Game Pass subscription is required for access.

The device is currently available through Amazon India, Flipkart, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, while offline sales are expected to begin soon.

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