Amazon India announces ‘Fab Phones Fest’

Bengaluru: Amazon India on Thursday announced the latest edition of “Fab Phones Fest” starting December 19 to December 23.

Customers can get a host of exciting offers and discounts on smartphones and accessories across top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor among others.

Not only can customers get their favourite smartphone brands at irresistible discounts but will also be able to avail affordable no cost EMI options and exciting exchange offers.

From the latest VIVO U series to the iPhone 11 Pro, customers will be able to enjoy attractive deals on these latest smartphones like OnePlus 7T along with Samsung Galaxy M40, M30 and M20.

Customers can also look forward to interesting offers on Apple iPhone and accessories as part of Apple Days during Fab Phones Fest.

Additionally, one can get accessories from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Jabra, Realme and others at lowest prices.