Fab Phones Fest
Photo Credit: Dailyhunt

Amazon India announces ‘Fab Phones Fest’

By IANS

Bengaluru: Amazon India on Thursday announced the latest edition of “Fab Phones Fest” starting December 19 to December 23.

Customers can get a host of exciting offers and discounts on smartphones and accessories across top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor among others.

Not only can customers get their favourite smartphone brands at irresistible discounts but will also be able to avail affordable no cost EMI options and exciting exchange offers.

Related News
Technology

Insta, TikTok to be top influencer marketing choices in 2020

Technology

Microsoft ‘ScaleUp’ nurtures 18 startups in 12…

Technology

TRAI paper on floor prices could lead to tariff hikes

Technology

Instagram now lets you upload multiple photos in one Story

From the latest VIVO U series to the iPhone 11 Pro, customers will be able to enjoy attractive deals on these latest smartphones like OnePlus 7T along with Samsung Galaxy M40, M30 and M20.

Customers can also look forward to interesting offers on Apple iPhone and accessories as part of Apple Days during Fab Phones Fest.

Additionally, one can get accessories from top brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Jabra, Realme and others at lowest prices.

You might also like
Technology

Insta, TikTok to be top influencer marketing choices in 2020

Technology

Microsoft ‘ScaleUp’ nurtures 18 startups in 12 months

Technology

TRAI paper on floor prices could lead to tariff hikes

Technology

Instagram now lets you upload multiple photos in one Story

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.