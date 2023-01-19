Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Check Attractive deals on HD Smart TVs from popular brands

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is currently live and attractive deals on various categories are available on the platform. If you are planning to purchase a Smart TV in the recent future, then you might consider browsing through Amazon as the prices of Smart TVs have dropped significantly. Buyers can purchase Smart TVs from popular brands like Samsung, Redmi, Sony, OnePlus, and many more. We have mentioned some models that can be worth purchasing.

Samsung 32 inch (UA32T4340BKXXL)

The Samsung 80 cm/ 32 inch HD ready Smart TV is available at discounted price of Rs 11,990. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 22,900. The supported internet services on the Smart TV include Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Youtube and Hotstar. The refresh rate of the Smart TV is 60Hz. Connectivity on the Smart TV include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI and 20 Watt Output.

Redmi 32-inch (L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA)

The Samsung 80 cm/ 32 inch HD ready Smart TV is available at discounted price of Rs 10,999. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 24,999. The supported internet services on the Smart TV include Netflix, Prime Video, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar and much more. The refresh rate of the Smart TV is 60Hz. Connectivity on the Smart TV include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI and 20 Watt Output. While the RAM of the Smart TV is 1GB, the storage of the TV is 8GB.

Sony 43 inch 4K Ultra Smart TV (KD-43X74K)

The Samsung 108 cm/ 43 inch HD ready Smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 38,990 and this includes various discounts. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 69,900. The supported features on the Smart TV include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa and much more. The refresh rate of the Smart TV is 60Hz. Connectivity on the Smart TV include 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, X1 4K processor, motion flow XR100.

OnePlus 50 inch UHD Smart TV (50Y1S Pro)

During the Republic Day Sale, the OnePlus 50 inch UHD Smart TV (3840×2160) gets a special price of Rs 28,499. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 45,999. A bunch of bank offers are also available on the UHD Smart TV.

The Smart TV is based on Android 10 and the supported internet services include Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar etc. The sound output of the Smart TV is 24 Watts.

Acer 55 inches (139 cm) Android Smart LED TV (AR55AR2851UDFL)

The Acer 55 inch Smart TV gets a resolution of 3840×2160 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The connectivity features include Dual band Wifi, HDMI ports, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 and much more. The sound output of the Smart TV is 30W. The sound modes available on the TV are movie, music, standard, news and sports.

The Smart TV features include Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar and many more. The RAM available on the Smart TV is 2GB while the storage is 16GB. The device gets 64bit Quad Core Processor.