Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 Sale: Buy these smartphones under Rs 30,000

Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale is ongoing in India. The sale is offering great discounts on a wide range of product categories. Amazon is offering up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones. Along with instant discounts, you can also get payment-related discounts, coupon-based cashbacks, no cost EMI options, and exchange offers.

The Amazon sale started on January 15 and will end on January 20. This is the first big sale event the online retailer is holding in 2023. The e-commerce company has also partnered with SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards and EMI transactions.

You can buy smartphones from popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, and Xiaomi with big discounts on Amazon during the sale. Check out these best smartphone deals that you can get for under Rs. 30,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (But it at Rs 27,749)

Amazon is currently offering the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G at a discounted price of Rs 27,749 (including SBI card offers) during its Great Republic Day 2023 sale. The device was originally launched at a price of Rs 28,999. You can further cut down the cost of the device with Exchange offers of up to Rs 22,000.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

iQoo Neo 6 5G (Buy it at Rs 27,999)

The iQoo Neo 6 5G is selling at a starting price of Rs 27,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2023 sale. The smartphone has an original launch price of Rs. 29,999. In addition, SBI credit card users can get a discount of up to Rs 2,250 on the purchase of the device. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 22,000. Customers can also opt for the no-cost EMI option that starts at Rs 4,667.

The iQoo Neo 6 5G carries a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood and features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1P primary sensor.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Buy it at Rs 19,749)

You can buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G at Rs 19,749 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, against a launch price of Rs 20,999. Now, this 5G smartphone can be grabbed for Rs 19,749 using SBI credit cards. Amazon is also providing Exchange offers with instant discount worth up to Rs 19,300. There is also No-cost EMI options starting at Rs 3,333 for six months.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Oppo A74 5G (Buy it at Rs 15,490)

Amazon has listed the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Oppo A74 5G at a discounted price of Rs 15,490 in the ongoing Great Republic Day 2023 sale. The Oppo smartphone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 17,990 in 2021. You can also swap your old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs 14,200. SBI credit card holders can receive up to Rs 1,250 discount. The Oppo A74 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Realme Narzo 50 5G (Buy it at Rs 17,999)

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is listed for its original price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on Amazon. Though, there is no instant discount, you can still get Rs 200 cashback and Rs 1,800 welcome rewards with purchases on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. In addition, Amazon is also offering a discount of up to Rs 17,000 with exchange of your old smartphone for the Realme Narzo 50 5G. You can pick no-cost EMI option starting at Rs. 3,000 per month.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Buy it at Rs Rs 11,999)

In the ongoing Amazon Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is selling at a starting price of Rs 11,999. Amazon is also offering a Rs 1,250 discount for purchases made via SBI credit cards. No-cost EMI options for the device start at Rs 2,000. You can get exchange discounts up to Rs 11,350.

The Galaxy M13 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. It carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB RAM.