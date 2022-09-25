Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top 10 TWS Earbuds that you can opt for during the sale

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently live and the buyers who are planning to purchase new earbuds have a lot of options to consider. Various brands are offering earbuds at amazing discounts. Users can get over 50 percent more discount during the sale. Various brands like Sony, Samsung, Oppo and many more are offering great discounts.

We have listed some products that are offered at amazing discounts.

​Realme Techlife Buds T100

The earbuds get a discount of 57 percent on its original price. The current price of the earbuds is Rs 1299 against its original price of Rs 2999. The TWS earbuds support AI ENC and offer playback of 28 hours.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

The earbuds are priced at Rs 1499 against its original price of Rs 5999. This roughly means that total discount is 75 percent. Important features of the earbuds are IPX4 splashproof, Type-C charging, 30 hours battery life etc.

Boult Audio Maverick

The Boult Audio Maverick is currently available at Rs 1498 against a discount of 67 percent. The important features of the TWS earbuds include 45ms low latency mode, 35 hours playback, Type-C charging and much more.

​Oppo Enco Air 2

​Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds get a discount of 50 percent on the original price. While the original price of the earbuds is Rs 3999, buyers can get it for Rs 1999 during the sale.

Boat Airdopes 621

The Boat Airdopes 621 is currently priced at Rs 2499 and includes a discount of 69 percent. The original price of the TWS earbuds is Rs 7990. The important features of the earbuds include IPX7 water-resistance rating, noise cancellation and a battery life of 150 hours.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earbuds offer 21 hours of playback and is currently priced at Rs 4490. The earbuds get 72 percent discount (original price is Rs 11,500).

Sennheiser CX

The Sennheiser CX TWS earbuds offer 27 hours of battery backup and is currently priced at Rs 4990. The earbuds get 55 percent discount (original price is Rs 10,990).

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds get a discount of 55 percent on the original price. While the original price of the earbuds is Rs 10,990, buyers can get it for Rs 5001 during the sale.

Sony WF-XB700

The Sony WF-XB700 is currently priced at Rs 5990 and includes a discount of 50 percent. The original price of the TWS earbuds is Rs 11990. The important features of the earbuds include 12mm driver unit, Google Assistant and Siri compatibility and a battery life of 18 hours.

​Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The earbuds are priced at Rs 6490 against its original price of Rs 11,500. This roughly means that total discount is 64 percent. Important features of the earbuds are IPX7 resistance, Type-C charging, ANC, upto 28 hours playtime etc.