Amazon Great Indian Festival: These Popular LED Smart TVs get amazing discounts

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently live and electronic items are up for sale at great discounts. If you are someone who is planning for a new Smart TV, you might want to check some amazing offers on the some popular Smart TVs from reputed manufacturers. Brands like Sony, LG, Samsung, Mi and many other brands offer 50 inch Smart TVs during the sale. Users are eligible for more than 30 percent discount on the brands.

We have listed some popular TVs that are under sale right now.

​Sony Bravia

The Sony Bravia 50-inch 4K TV is currently available for Rs 57,940 after a discount of 33 percent. The original price of the TV is Rs 85,900. The important features of the Smart TV are Alexa and Apple Homekit connectivity, 4K X Reality Pro, Motion Flow XR200, 20W audio setup and much more

Samsung Crystal 4K Series

The ​Samsung Crystal 4K Series Smart TV is available at a discount of 39 percent over its current price (Rs 68,400). Under the sale the Smart TV is available for Rs 41,990. Some important features of the Smart TV are auto game mode, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, UHD Dimming, Q symphony etc.

LG UP7550

At a price of Rs 48,821, the LG UP7550 offers features like AI ThinQ, HDR 10 Pro, Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2 and Apple HomeKit. The original price of the Smart TV is Rs 69,990.

Mi 5X series

The Mi 5X series is currently priced at Rs 37,999 after a discount of 37 percent. The original price of the TV is Rs 59,999. The specifications of the Tv series include 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 60Hz refresh rate, 40W audio, Dolby Atmos, auto low latency mode, and much more.

OnePlus Y1S Pro

OnePlus is offering amazing TV during the sale in the form of OnePlus Y1S Pro. The OnePlus Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 against the original price of Rs 45,999. This means that the TV gets a discount of 35 percent over its original price. Some important features of the Smart TV include bezel less design, auto latency mode, dual band Wi-Fi, 24W audio setup, HDR10+ decoding and much more.

Redmi X50

The Redmi X50 Smart TV costs Rs 27,999 during the sale against its original price of Rs 44,999. The key features of the Smart TV are Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio DTS VirtualX, HDR 10+, 30W speaker system, 60Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, dual-band Wi-Fi and much more.

TCL P615

The TCL P615 Android TV offers 2GB RAM, 16Gb storage, 60Hz refresh rate, 24W audio setup, 4K support and much more. The original price of the TV is Rs 62,990. However, under the sale the Smart TV is priced at Rs 28,990 which is 54 percent less than the original price.

Amazon Basics

The Amazon Basics Fire TV gets a heavy discount of 50 percent during the sale. While the original price of the TV is Rs 56,000, it is available at a discounted price of Rs 27,999. The key specifications of the Smart TV are 60Hz refresh rate, dynamic backlight, 1.95GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage and much more.

VU Premium Series

The VU 4K LED TV is currently priced at Rs 30,000 against its original price of Rs 45,000. This roughly means that during the sale, the Smart TV gets a discount of 33 percent. The key features of the VU 4K LED TV is built-in Chromecast, 30W speaker setup, Dolby Audio, AI Picture Booster, HDR 10 support and much more.

Hisense A6GE

The Hisense A6GE offers 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, HDR 10 support, 30W speaker setup, 60Hz refresh rate, quad-core processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and much more. The price of the Smart TV during the sale is Rs 30,990 while the original price is Rs 54,990. This means that the product gets 44 percent discount on the Smart TV.

Apart from the above mentioned products, there are Smart TVs from other manufacturers like Hyundai, Sanyo, Akai, iFFalcon that get heavy discount.