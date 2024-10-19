Amazon Great Indian Festival: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available under Rs 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival is live and users can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at an amazing price. If you are willing to get the device under Rs 50,000, you have to blend multiple offers on the platform. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra which launched in 2023 is still a great premium device if you have a budget of around Rs 60-65K.

The offers on the smartphone include exchange benefits, bank offers, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) now costs Rs 75,999 on Amazon. The device had launched with a price of Rs 1, 24,999. This is about Rs 49,000 off as compared to the original price. If you are an ICICI credit card user, you will get an additional discount of Rs 1000. This makes the cost of the smartphone more affordable. However, if you are willing to exchange your old device (smartphone) you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra at an even lower price. We tried to exchange our old OnePlus 12R 5G and received an exchange value of Rs 19,650 on the platform. However, the exchange benefit on the device goes as high as Rs 60,600. Putting all the offers together, the final price of the smartphone can easily come below Rs 50,000. Users should remember that the exchange value of an old smartphone varies according to the condition and model.

Specifications

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 6.8-inch AMOLED display (3088 x 1440) along with an LTPO screen. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra dimensions are 78.1mm x 163.4mm x 8.9mm while the weight is 233g. When it comes to camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 primary sensor along with three other cameras. The other cameras include a 12MP ultra-wide camera along with two 10MP telephoto lenses. The front camera is a 12MP selfie camera. In terms of battery, the smartphone gets a 5,000mAh battery.

NB: We have taken 12GB + 256GB variant into consideration. The discount on a smartphone is subject to change and buyers should keep it in mind.