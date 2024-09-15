Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Know the offers on smartphones and accessories

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 will be live soon and it will be a platform for amazing deals and offers. However, if you are not willing to wait for that there are a lot of pre-deals too. A wide range of categories could be accessed in the pre-deal period too. Users can get discounts on electronics, home appliances and many more things during the sale.

We have mentioned the upcoming offers on smartphones as well as accessories below.

Samsung

The manufacturer will be offering multiple deals on its smartphones in every segment. Top end devices like Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S24 5G, Galaxy Z Flip6 5G, Galaxy Z Fold6 5G will be available with great discount during the sale period. On the other hand, the mid-range devices that will be available with discount are Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G and many more.

OnePlus

If you are planning to get any OnePlus device, you can get it under great discount. Smartphone models like OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, Nord CE 4 Lite, Nord CE4 will get discount during the offer.

iQOO

When it comes to iQOO devices, there are bunch of 5G devices that will get benefits during the sale period. The devices include iQOO Z9s 5G, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, iQOO Z9 5G, iQOO Z9 lite 5G, iQOO Z9x 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro 5G, iQOO 12 5G and much more.

Poco

When it comes to mid-range device, Poco does offer a lot of devices. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, you can get discount on Poco X6 Neo 5G, Poco C65, Poco M6 5G, Poco M6 Pro 5G, Poco X6 5G and many more.

Other smartphone manufacturers like Motorola, MI, Realme, Tecno and Honor also offer great discount during the sale.

Similarly, there are up to 80 percent off on mobile accessories during the sale. Device which get irresistible deals are Samsung Buds 2 Pro, Sony C700, OnePlus Nods buds 2r, boat Nirvana Space, Realme T310, JBL Wave Flex, Mi Powerbank 4i, Ambrane Powerbank, Duracell Powerbank etc.

It is expected that Amazon India will reveal the exact deals on the platform very soon. Stay tuned with us in order to know more about the Great Indian Festival Sale 2024.