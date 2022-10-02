Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top deals on affordable 5G smartphones

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently going on in India. The festive sale has brought exciting deals and discounts on a wide range of products. You can grab great discounts on 5G smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users from September 23.

Customers with State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards can get additional instant discounts of up to 10 percent on transaction. Further, there are Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. Amazon has not declared the last date for its sale yet.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Top offers on affordable 5G phones

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is selling at a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage variant during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The base variant was launched in India with a cost of Rs 13,999. customers can get an additional discount of up to Rs 11,100 with the exchange offer. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs 750. You can also opt for the no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and carries a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is listed at a cost of just Rs 18,999 against its originally priced at Rs 19,999 during the Amazon sale. You can avail up to Rs 18,000 discount by opting for the exchange offer. The SBI Bank credit card users can receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs 750. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a 120Hz refresh rate display and has a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It sports an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

Realme Narzo 50 5G

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is listed at a discounted price of Rs 12,249 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. With the discount, the smartphone has become the most affordable 5G device from Realme. The device was priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage model at its launch in May this year. You can further reduce the price by up to Rs 11,550 by exchanging an old smartphone. Also, SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs 750. You can pick from EMI options starting at Rs 585 per month.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

The price of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in India has been down to Rs. 12,999 against its launch price of Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. additionally, amazon is also offering an exchange deal of up to Rs 12,150 with the phone. You can also pick a no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 621 per month. Amazon Pay users can get more offers. The Redmi 11 Prime 5G comes with a dual rear camera led by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

iQoo Z6 Lite 5G

The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G is available for purchase at Rs 13,999 for the base model during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. With the exchange offer, you can cut down the price of the device by Rs 13,250 (maximum). The users with SBI credit and debit cards can get a flat Rs 750 discount on the iQoo Z6 Lite 5G. Furthermore, there is a coupon-based discount of Rs 750. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and has a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Amazon is offering the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. It was launched in India for Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Interested customers can avail a flat instant discount of up to Rs 750 for purchases using SBI credit cards. Customers can also avail up to Rs 18,500 exchange value for their old phone. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G is up for grabs at a starting price of Rs 24,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. It was debuted with a cost of Rs 25,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version. You can get a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 and a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs 23,749. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs 3,000 on the Redmi K50i 5G. The Redmi phone comes with a 144Hz refresh rate display and carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.