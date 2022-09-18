Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022: iPhone 12 to be available below Rs 40,000

Apple has cut down the price of the older iPhones after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Furthermore, the various e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart has announced various deals and discount offers during the festive sale season.

The e-retailer has hinted that the iPhone 12 will be offered at a discounted cost under Rs 40,000 during its annual Great Indian Festive sale that will commence from September 23. Currently, the iPhone 12 is available for Rs 59,900 on Apple’s site and Rs 57,900 on Amazon.

Amazon has teased that the 64GB base variant of the Apple Phone 12 will be available at under Rs 40,000 on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale. This would be the lowest ever price seen so far for the phone.

Flipkart is also hosting its Big Billion Days sale on the same day as Amazon. Flipkart will also offer various discounts and deals on the premium iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 specs

The Apple iPhone 12 debuted in 2020 and had a launch price of Rs 79,999. The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. It comes with 4GB of RAM and has dual 12MP rear-facing cameras with optical image stabilisation. The iPhone sports a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 12 supports 5G connectivity and runs iOS 14 out of the box.

The phone comes with MagSafe capabilities where chargers and other accessories can magnetically attach to its back. With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple stopped giving chargers and EarPods starting with the iPhone 12.-