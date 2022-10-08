Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get massive discounts on iQOO smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently live and iQOO is offering some great benefits on its smartphone range. Massive discounts are available for some popular devices like iQOO Neo 6, iQOO 9T, iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6 Pro and many more. The discount on the smartphones includes bank offers, exchange offers and much more.

We have listed some amazing smartphones that can get exciting offers during the sale.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G – The smartphone costs Rs 12,249 during the sale against its original price of Rs 15,999. Z6 Lite 5G gets Rs 750 with amazon coupon and flat Rs 1000 instant discount on credit/ debit cards and EMI. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor.

iQOO Neo 6 5G – The smartphone costs Rs 26,999 during the sale against its original price of Rs 34,999. Neo 6 5G gets flat Rs 1000 instant discount on credit/ debit cards and EMI. The device gets a Snapdragon 870 processor and supports 80W flashcharge.

iQOO 9T 5G– The smartphone costs Rs 44,999 during the sale against its original price of Rs 54,999. 9T 5G gets up to Rs 5000 instant discount on credit/ debit cards and EMI. The device gets a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and V1+ chip.

iQOO 9 5G– The smartphone costs Rs 32,990 during the sale against its original price of Rs 49,990. iQOO 9 5G gets flat Rs 1000 instant discount on credit/ debit cards and EMI. The device gets a Snapdragon 888+ processor and supports 120W flashcharge. An extra Rs 4000 off is available on exchange on the device.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G– The smartphone costs Rs 19,990 during the sale against its original price of Rs 27,990. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G gets flat Rs 2000 instant discount on credit/ debit cards and EMI. The device gets a Snapdragon 788G processor and supports 60W flashcharge.

Apart from the above-mentioned smartphones, amazing deals are available on various devices including iQOO 9SE, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6 44W. iQOO accessories like Gamepad, Wireless Sport and Wireless Flash Charger are also available at great discount.