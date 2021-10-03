Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale goes live: Best deals and offers on TWS Earbuds

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has gone live in India on Sunday. Both the e-retailers are offering great discounts and deals on mobiles, smart TV, laptops, headphones, TWs earbuds, electronic accessorize, and many other things during this festive sale.

Users who are looking to buy a good pair of TWs earbuds can get them at a great discount during these sales.

You can get the Apple AirPods, along with other budget and high-end TWS earbud offerings from Oppo, BoAt, Realme, and others at attractive discounts.

Furthermore, buyers can get an additional 10% discount up to Rs 1,750 (or up to Rs 2,000) using ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards on Flipkart and up to Rs 1,500 using HDFC bank credit cards on Amazon.

We have listed some of the best deals being offered on TWS earbuds during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Best Discount Offers on TWS Earbuds in India

Apple AirPods ( Buy now at Flipkart for Rs 8,999)

Apple Airpods is being offered with upto 36% off on Flipkart which has brought its price to Rs 8,999 (Original Price Rs 13,999). The Apple Airpods come with Hey Siri support and offers easy pair, clear audio with a 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro (Buy now at Amazon for Rs 16,990)

The Apple AirPods Pro is available for purchase with a discounted price of Rs 16,990. It has got up to 19% discount at Amazon. The phone has a launch price of RS 20,990. The Apple AirPods Pro have ANC, Spatial audio support and its sweat and water resistant. The Aipods comes bundled with a wireless charging case.

Realme Buds Q2 ( Buy now at Amazon for Rs 1,999 )

The Realme Buds Q2 is being offered with upto 20% discount on Amazon which has brought its price to Rs 1,999 (Original Price Rs 2,499). The Buds Q2 come with 10mm Bass Boost drivers, ANC, Transparency mode and offers a 28 hours of battery life.

BoAt Airdopes 381 (Buy now at Flipkart for Rs 1,499 )

The BoAt Airdopes 381 price is down to Rs 1,499 with a 25% discount on Flipkart. The Original Price of Airdopes 381 is Rs 1,999. It has in-ear design, quick pair, touch controls and has IPX5 rating. It’s battery lasts up to 20 hours.

Nothing ear (1) (Buy now at Flipkart Rs 4,949)

The Nothing ear is getting an 8% off and is available with a discounted price of Rs 4,949. The Original Price of the Nothing ear (1) is Rs 5,999.

You can also get an additional 500 discount with bank offers. The earbuds come with a transparent design, ANC, EQ and has up to 34 hours battery life.

Oppo Enco W51 (Buy now at Amazon Rs 3,990)

The Oppo Enco W51 is available with a discounted price of Rs 3,990 (Original Price: Rs 4,990) at amazon with a 20% off. It comes with 7mm driver, 35dB ANC. It has IP54 rating for water and dust resistance. The battery lasts upto 24 hours.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Buy now at Flipkart for Rs 6,999)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series is being offered with upto 30% off on Flipkart which has brought its price to Rs 6,999 (Original Price Rs 9,999). The Apple Airpods come with Hey Google support, 12 dynamic driver and ipx4 rating. It has 24 hours of battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC TWS Earbuds (Buy now at Amazon for Rs 9,490)

Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC TWS Earbuds price is down to Rs 9,490 with a 36% discount on Amazon. The Original Price of Airdopes 381 is Rs 1,999. It has 6mm driver, ANC support, Alexa built-in, touch control and offers 24 hours battery life with ANC on.

Jabra Elite 75t (Buy now at Amazon for Rs 7,999)

Jabra Elite 75t is available with a discounted price of Rs 7,999. It is getting upto 33%. The Original price of the earbuds is Rs 11,999. It features ANC, custom sound profiles and has IP55 rating, 24 hour battery life.

boAt Airdopes 121v2 (Buy now at Amazon for Rs 899)

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 is getting an 23% off and is now available with a discounted price of Rs 899. The Original Price of the boAt Airdopes 121v2 is Rs 1,299. The earbuds are affordable, lightweight. It has 8mm audio drivers and offers upto 14 hours.

Galaxy Buds Live (Buy now at Flipkart for Rs 4,999)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is available with an all time low discounted price of Rs 4,999. The launch price of the Galaxy Buds Live is Rs 14,999. It has a unique design, ANC support and offers up to 21 hours battery life.