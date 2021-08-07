Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top deals available on smartphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales are currently going on in India. The e-commerce sites are running these special sales for the upcoming Independence Day. The Independence Day special sales of Amazon and Flipkart are offering many exciting deals on many popular smartphones like iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, OnePlus 9 5G and more.

The sales has already started from 5th August and will remain live until this coming Monday that is August 9.

If you are thinking of buying a new phone or upgrade from an older model, then you should check these interesting offers and deals available on popular mobile phones on the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales.

Best offers on mobile phones available on Amazon Great Freedom sale 2021

iPhone 12 (Offer price- Rs 67,999)

Amazon is offering a great discount on iPhone 12, which brings its price down to Rs 67,999 from its original price of Rs 79,900.

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 13,400 as an additional instant discount if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase.

The only catch is that you may have to wait since some models will only arrive in stock a bit later. But if you want to lock in a decent price now, this is a pretty sweet offer.

iPhone 11 (Offer price- Rs 48,999)

The price of the popular Apple iPhone 11 is down to Rs 48,999 against its original price of Rs 54,900 during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India this week.

The phone is being offered with an exchange offer of up to Rs 13,400 and you can also get the phone with a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers.

OnePlus 9 5G (Offer price- Rs 45,999)

Customer can buy the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone with a discount of Rs. 4,000. The discount isn’t a direct discount, but you can simply tap on a simple checkbox-based coupon on the page to receive it at checkout. The OnePlus costs Rs 45,999 after the coupon based discount.

Customers can also avail an exchange discount worth up to Rs 13,400. Apart from this, SBI credit cardholders can get an additional 10 percent instant discount on purchase of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Offer price- Rs 54,999)

Amazon also offering the Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 (8GB, 256GB) with a discounted price of Rs 54,999 against its original price of Rs 86,000.

A no-cost EMI payment option is also available with the phone. Customers can also get an exchange offer of Rs 13,400 with the Galaxy Note 20.

Nokia G20 (Offer price- Rs 11,990)

The Nokia G20 phone is available with a discounted price of Rs 11,990 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale this week.

The discount is available in the form of a coupon worth Rs 1,000 that will be applied automatically at checkout once you tap on the coupon checkbox while adding the phone to your shopping cart.

Top deals on smartphones on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021

iPhone 12 (Offer price- Rs 67,999)

Flipkart is offering Apple’s iPhone 12 64GB at a discounted price of Rs 67,999 against its original price Rs 79,900 during the Big Saving Days sale.

You can also get the phone with an exchange discount worth up to Rs 15,000. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cardholders can also avail an additional discount of 10 percent.

Apple iPhone 12 mini(Offer price- Rs 59,999)

Apple’s iPhone 12 mini 64GB is now available for purchase at Rs 59,999 (MRP Rs 69,900) on Flipkart. Flipkart’s bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs 15,000 discount.

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit card users can get an additional discount of 10 percent.

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Offer price- Rs 39,999)

Asus’ ROG Phone 3 is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 against its original price of Rs 55,999. Customers can also exchange their old phone with a new one with an additional discount worth up to Rs.15,000. The exchange offer further cut downs the price.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM and comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Motorola G10 Power (Offer price- Rs 9,999)

Flipkart is offering the Motorola G10 Power at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 against original price rs 12,999) during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week.

You can also avail an additional discount of worth up to Rs 9,450 with the exchange offer. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent of additional discount.

Realme 8 (Offer price- Rs 13,999)

Realme 8 (4GB, 128GB) is available with a discounted cost of Rs 13,999 on Flipkart. Which is less than Rs 3,000 from its usual selling price of Rs 16,999.

If you’re upgrading, you can avail of the bundled exchange offer to grab another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,450.