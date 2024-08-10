Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Grabs the best deals on Smart TVs

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is ongoing in India. The sale is set to end on August 12, 2024. You should grab all the deals you can get on various categories of products during this last two days of the sale. We have listed some of best deal available on Televisions of various sizes including 32-inch, 43-inch, 55-inch.

You can purchase Televisions/TVs from brands like Sony, Redmi, ACer, VW, and others with big discounts during this sale. Check the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale TV offers and deals below:

Amazon Sale: Discounts on 32 inch smart TVs



Redmi HD 32-inch (Get up to 54% disocunt)

Redmi offers the 32-inch TV with HD Ready resolution with up to 54 per cent off. You can get the Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) at Rs 11,490 against its original price of Rs 24,999.

It comes with Fire OS 7 that will give access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Moreover, it has got a voice remote with Alexa. The TV features a sleek metal bezel-less design and supports display mirroring via Airplay and Miracast. It deliver good audio output with 20W Dolby Audio.

VW HD Ready Android Smart LED TV

The VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV is available with up to 58 per cent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 7,199.

The VW 32-inch TV has a frameless design and features HD Ready resolution and runs on Android. It supports like Netflix and YouTube along with built-in Wi-Fi. It deliver smooth audio with a 20W stereo sound output and various viewing modes.

With HDMI and USB ports for connectivity, it offers flexibility for connecting external devices.

Amazon discounts on 43 inch smart TVs



Redmi Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is being offered with 44 per cent discount on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. The SmartTV has an original price of Rs 42,999. Now, it is available at just Rs 23,999.

The TV delivers stunning 4K resolution and is integrated with Fire TV, providing easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. It features a voice remote with Alexa, allowing for voice control of channels and apps.

It has also got 24W Dolby Audio speakers and sleek metal bezel-less design along with features like HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi.

TOSHIBA 43-inch SmartTV

The TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35MP is currently listed at Rs 19,999 against it’s price of Rs 34,990 on Amazon.

The TV has a quad-core processor and supports Full HD resolution. It runs on Android TV 11 and offers access to a wide range of apps through the Google Play Store. It features a 20W Dolby Audio speakers for smooth performance and high-quality sound. The other features available include built-in Chromecast, Miracast facilitate screen mirroring, two HDMI, and two USB ports.

VW 43 inches Linux Frameless Smart LED TV

VW 109 cm (43 inches) Linux Frameless Series Full HD Smart LED TV VW43C3 is offered with 18 months warranty. It is currently offered at a price of Rs 14,499 with a discount of 52%. The Smart TV is priced at Rs 29,999.

The TV offers Full HD with 1920 x 1080 resolution, refresh rate up to 60 Hertz, 178 degrees viewing angle. It offers 2 HDMI ports to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console and 2 USB ports to connect hard drives & other USB devices. The Smart TV Features available are Miracast and it also up[ports access to online apps Prime Video, Hotstar, Jio Cinema,Youtube, Zee5, plex, YUPPTV, Eros now, ALJAZEERA.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale TV offers on 55 inch TVs

Acer 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Acer 139 cm (55 inches) W Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Android TV is currently offered at a discounted price of Rs 44,999 against its earlier price of Rs 99,999. It is getting a discount of 55% off on Amazon.

The Acer TV is equipped with a 55-inch QLED display with a 4K resolution and Dolby Vision and a wide colour gamut. It includes Google TV and supports various streaming apps. The TValso has a high-fidelity 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 ports, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. For easy connectivity and seamless streaming, the TV has got dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Amazon currently offers the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at a price of Rs 54,990 with 45 per cent disocunt. It was originally listed for Rs 99,900.

The Sony Bravia TV has a 4K Ultra HD resolution and Google TV platform with support for Apple Airplay and Alexa. It has three HDMI ports and two USB ports along with a 20W output and Dolby Audio support. while the X1 4K Processor enhances picture quality with advanced upscaling and motion handling technologies.