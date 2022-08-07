Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Popular LED TVs that are available under Rs 20,000

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is currently live on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Various products including TVs, watches, fans, cookware, smartphones and laptops are offered at great prices during the sale. If you are someone who is looking forward to purchasing an LED TV under Rs 20,000 in the near future, you should check out these LED TV models on Amazon.

LG 32 inch HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32 inch HD Ready Smart LED TV (32LM563BPTC) which has an original price tag of Rs 21,990 is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990 during the sale.

The key features of the LED TV are 50 Hz refresh rate, 2 HDMI ports, I USB port, sound output of 10 watts, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, Active HDR, and much more. The Smart TV runs a Web OS and gets a warranty of 1 year by LG India.

Redmi 32 inch Android 11 Series Smart LED TV

Redmi 32 inch Android LED TV (L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA) costs Rs 12,999 against a regular price of Rs 24,999. The key features of the TV include refresh rate of 60 Hz, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, 20 watts powerful stereo speakers, Android TV 11, Dolby audio and much more. The smart TV gets 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of storage.

OnePlus 32 inches Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

The OnePlus 32 inches Y Series LED TV (32Y1) costs Rs 13,499 against a regular price of Rs 19,999. The important features offered by the Smart TV are 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, Android TV 9.0, Body Ratio of 91.4% and much more.

The TV gets a comprehensive warranty of 1 year by OnePlus.

Croma 40 inches Full HD LED TV

The Croma 40 inches Full HD LED TV (CREL040FOF024601) costs Rs 17,990 against an original price of Rs 30,000.

Key features of the Smart TV are Full HD resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 2 USB ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, Android TV 11, 1 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage and much more. Users get a warranty of 1 year on the TV.

TCL 40 inches Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV

The TCL 40 inches Full HD (40S6505) offers a Full HD resolution along with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The connectivity features on the Smart TV include 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 2 stereo ports along with Dolby Sound, Android R, 1 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage and much more. Users get a warranty of 1 year on this TV.

The Smart TV can be purchased at Rs 18,990 against a regular price of Rs 40,990.

Apart from the above mentioned brands various other brands like Sansui, Hisense, Sony, and Toshiba also offer great discounts on their products (Smart TVs). Kindly, go through the Amazon sale in order to know more about the offers. The Sale is currently live on Amazon and will end on August 10.