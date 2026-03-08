Amazon Electronics Premier League sale: Big discounts on iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25+ and more

Advertisement

The Amazon Electronics Premier League (EPL) Sale 2026 has begun in India, offering major discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other gadgets. The shopping event runs from March 6 to March 12, featuring deals of up to 65% off on select electronics, along with bank offers and exchange discounts.

Customers can also get instant bank discounts of up to Rs 4,500 on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, along with No-Cost EMI and exchange benefits during the sale.

Major Smartphone Deals

Several premium smartphones are available at significantly reduced prices during the sale.

The Apple iPhone Air is available with a discount of over Rs 29,000, making it one of the biggest deals in the event.

The Samsung Galaxy S25+ and other models from the Galaxy S series are also listed with major price cuts.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G is currently priced at around Rs 51,385, with additional bank offers bringing the effective price to about Rs 50,385.

Other smartphones on sale include devices from brands such as OnePlus, realme, and Xiaomi.

Deals Beyond Smartphones

The sale also includes discounts on a wide range of electronics:

Smart TVs from Sony and Xiaomi

AI-powered laptops and PCs from brands such as ASUS

Audio devices, including headphones and earbuds

Home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and microwave ovens.

During the sale, Amazon is also highlighting several AI-powered shopping tools designed to help customers compare products and find deals faster, including price history tracking, review summaries, and product recommendation features.

With heavy discounts across multiple categories and additional bank offers, the Electronics Premier League sale is expected to attract shoppers looking to upgrade their gadgets during the limited-time event.

