Amazon Apple Days Sale: Get iPhone 12 at a discount of Rs 9000

By WCE 3
Amazon Apple Days Sale

The Amazon Apple Days sale has started in India. The sale offers a huge discount on Apple devices. The highest discount is given on the iPhone 12. The iPhone buyers will get a discount of Rs 9,000. Subsequently, the iPhone 12 will cost Rs 70,900. The discount can be further combined with an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 if bought via HDFC Bank credit cards.

According to Amazon, the discount is also available on the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 11 Pro series, the iPad mini and the MacBook Pro, and other Apple products.

The Apple Days sale which has already started will continue till July 17.

The price of iPhone 12 has become cheaper by Rs 9,000 about two months ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 13.

Usually every year, Apple discounts the price of its old model before the new model is launched. The Apple Watch Series 3 can be purchased at Amazon India for Rs 22,60. If you are purchasing an HDFC Bank credit card, you will get a discount of up to Rs 6,000. The iPhone 11 version of the 4GB silver model will be available in the market for Rs 7,09.

It should be noted that the Apple iPhone 13 is scheduled to be launched in September. Apple is set to launch its new iPhone 13 on September 14. But no such official announcement has been made. Some features of the iPhone 13 have already been leaked. Needless to say, the iPhone 12 has been launched with a wireless charging pad which uses MagSafe technology. It has a 15W wireless fast charging support with charging pad.

