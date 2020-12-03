New Delhi: Amazon India on Thursday announced to deploy the Distance Assistant solution across its operational sites in the country, that reminds the workers to maintain social distancing in real-time through visual cues and sensors.

The standalone unit, already deployed at sites in the US and in few other countries, uses machine learning (ML) models to differentiate people from their surroundings.

Combined with depth sensors, the algorithm creates an accurate distance measurement between associates giving them proximity indicators on the monitor, the company said in a statement.

“Distance Assistant will continue to enhance our safety practices and also empower our efforts to implement additional measures to improve social distancing,” said Dr Karuna Shankar Pande, Director-Fulfilment Centres and Safety, Amazon India.

The company said that the solution will be placed across entrances and high-traffic areas across Amazon India’s Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres and Delivery Stations.

As people walk past the camera, the monitor will display a live video feed with visual cues to show if associates are within six feet of one another.

The on-screen indicators have been designed to remind associates to maintain appropriate distance from those around them, the company added.

