Apple Days sale
Photo: Gizbot

Amazon announced ‘Apple Days’ sale from today to March 21

By IANS
0 14

New Delhi: As people decided to stay at home due to novel coronavirus outbreak, leading e-commerce giant Amazon.in on Tuesday announced ‘Apple Days’ sale bringing together a host of deals and offers on latest iPhone 11 series, iPhone X series, Apple Watch, MacBook, iPad and more until March 21.

Potential customers can get iPhone X series at its lowest price ever, with iPhone XS Max being available at Rs 69,900 and iPhone XS (512 GB) at Rs 79,900.

Prime members can avail an additional discount of Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 on both the models respectively.

Related News

New Leica black and white camera in India for Rs 6.75 lakh

Regulatory agency filing reveals Apple working on new iPad

Google removing fake corona videos from YouTube: Pichai

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip set to be available on Amazon India…

During Apple Days, customers can also get their hands-on iPhone XR (128 GB) available at an amazing price of Rs 50,900 and iPhone 11 starting Rs 64,900.

One can also avail an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on iPhone 11 and up to Rs 3,000 on iPad using HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Card.

One can also enjoy up to Rs 30,000 off on their favourite MacBook and get the Apple watch for as low as Rs 20,900.

You might also like
Technology

New Leica black and white camera in India for Rs 6.75 lakh

Technology

Regulatory agency filing reveals Apple working on new iPad

Technology

Google removing fake corona videos from YouTube: Pichai

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip set to be available on Amazon India From Tomorrow

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.