New Delhi: Amazon has announced that its voice assistant Alexa app is now available in Hindi for Indian smartphone Users. The Alexa app now supports Hindi language on Android and iOS smartphones, said the company on Friday.

Over the past year, Alexa in Hindi added more than 60 new features and has shown significant improvement in speech recognition and language understanding.

Hindi language support was first added to Amazon Echo devices in September, 2019. Now, the Alexa app on Android and iOS devices has also received Hindi support.

Users can switch to Hindi from the settings option on the Alexa app.

“India’s unique cultural and linguistic diversity has always inspired us to make Alexa more local and relevant for users in the country. Introducing Hindi made Alexa accessible to hundreds of millions of native Hindi speakers. We have made several improvements in Natural Language Understanding,” said Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa, Amazon India, in a statement.

It equipped with a wider Hindi vocabulary with a 30 percent improvement in Natural Language Understanding (NLU).

Indian users can now use ask Alexa in Hindi like “Alexa, kuch gungunao” (Alexa, hum something), “Alexa, cloud rap sunao” (Alexa, play cloud rap), “Alexa, cricket story sunao” (Alexa, tell me a story on cricket), or “Alexa, dosti ki kahani sunao” (Alexa, tell me a story on friendship).