Amazon Alexa app hindi
Representational image

Amazon Alexa app gets Hindi Language support for Android, iOS users

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Amazon has announced that its voice assistant Alexa app is now available in Hindi for Indian smartphone Users. The Alexa app now supports Hindi language on Android and iOS smartphones, said the company on Friday.

Over the past year, Alexa in Hindi added more than 60 new features and has shown significant improvement in speech recognition and language understanding.

Hindi language support was first added to Amazon Echo devices in September, 2019. Now, the Alexa app on Android and iOS devices has also received Hindi support.

Related News

Good News! OnePlus 7T Pro Gets A Discount of Rs 6000,…

Oppo F17 Pro Review: Good For Photography Lovers,…

Will Realme 7 Series Outperform Rivals In Rs 20K Segment

Amazon says ‘delete TikTok email’ to employees…

Users can switch to Hindi from the settings option on the Alexa app.

“India’s unique cultural and linguistic diversity has always inspired us to make Alexa more local and relevant for users in the country. Introducing Hindi made Alexa accessible to hundreds of millions of native Hindi speakers. We have made several improvements in Natural Language Understanding,” said Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa, Amazon India, in a statement.

It equipped with a wider Hindi vocabulary with a 30 percent improvement in Natural Language Understanding (NLU).

Indian users can now use ask Alexa in Hindi like “Alexa, kuch gungunao” (Alexa, hum something), “Alexa, cloud rap sunao” (Alexa, play cloud rap), “Alexa, cricket story sunao” (Alexa, tell me a story on cricket), or “Alexa, dosti ki kahani sunao” (Alexa, tell me a story on friendship).

You might also like
Technology

Paytm back on Google Play Store

Technology

Tik Tok to be banned in US from September 20!

Nation

Paytm App Taken Off Google Play Store, Policy Violations Cited

Technology

Apple To Launch Online Store On September 23 In India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7