Amazon accidentally reveals price and release date of Sony Xperia 1 VIII

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Amazon has revealed the release date and price of the upcoming sony Xperia 1 VIII ahed of it’s launch in Germany and UK.

Amazon has listed the device with a release date of June 26 and a starting price of €1,868.99 in Germany, £1,728 in the UK. However, Amazon has also added a pair of Sony WH1000XM6 headphones bundled with the phone at the mentioned price.

According to the Amazon listing, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The listing has also revealed that the phone will sport a triple rear camera system that will apparently house a 16mm ultrawide, a 24mm primary sensor, and a new 70mm telephoto camera. There’s also “Xperia AI”, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a promise of “2-day battery”.

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The handset will apparently come in Graphite Black, Iolite Silver, and Garnet Red. This is all the information revealed by the Amazon listings, and unfortunately neither of them came with any pictures of the phone.

Sony is also reportedly working on redesigning the camera island.