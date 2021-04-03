Amazfit To Launch New Smartwatch ‘Bip U Pro’ In India Under Rs 5,000

New Delhi: Smart wearable brand Amazfit on Friday announced that it is all set to launch a new smartwatch — Bip U Pro — under Rs 5,000 in India.

The smartwatch, likely to be launched next week, will be available on Amazon and the company’s online store in three colours — black, pink and green.

The smartwatch will feature a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display and 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3. In addition to uploading your own picture as the background, the users can choose from 50 watch faces.

The watch also comes equipped with built-in Alexa and GPS.

You can talk to Amazon Alexa on your Amazfit Bip U Pro, enabling the user to have a voice interaction, play music, set an alarm, provide weather forecast, traffic updates, sports updates and other real-time information, the company said in a statement.

Amazfit Bip U Pro is equipped with daily tracking activities along with 60 plus sports modes which includes running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing and more. It delivers vital metrics in real-time to help you work out more effectively.

The smartwatch can be paired with an app to show your position. It can track a user’s daily activities with steps, calories, distance and active hours giving you motivation to be more active.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro can sync with text messages, emails and notifications from a number of apps on your smartphone, bringing you the ease of seamless integration, the company said.