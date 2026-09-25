Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar launches with solar charging

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Amazfit has launched the T-Rex Dual Solar, a rugged smartwatch designed for long-distance outdoor activities and multi-day adventures.

The watch introduces dual-sided solar charging, allowing it to collect solar energy through both its display and rear glass-ceramic panel.

It packs a 660mAh battery with up to 25 days of typical battery life.

With around three hours of suitable sunlight exposure per day, Amazfit says the battery life can extend to up to 34 days using front solar charging and up to 51 days with rear solar charging.

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For outdoor users, the T-Rex Dual Solar offers dual-band GPS, offline maps, route planning and 180-plus workout modes.

It also carries a 10ATM water-resistance rating and supports recreational diving up to 50 metres.

The smartwatch also includes a built-in flashlight with white and red light options, Bluetooth calling, health tracking through Amazfit’s BioTracker 6.0 sensor and Zepp Flow voice features.

The Amazfit T-Rex Dual Solar was launched globally on September 22, 2026, with availability through Amazfit’s online store and Amazon in select markets.

Also Read: Mivi ventures into smartphone segment with launch of Mivi One 5G in India