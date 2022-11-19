Amazfit Pop 2 with bluetooth calling feature launched in India; Check price, specifications

Amazfit has launched Amazfit Pop 2 in India. This will the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of smartwatches in the Indian market. This smartwatch will fight against the products of Noise, Fire-Boltt and boAt. The watch comes with a large 1.78-inch HD AMOLED display, with 150+ watch faces. The smartwatch boasts up to 10 days of battery life and the company has claimed that it supports bluetooth calling.

The smartwatch is water resistant thanks to IP68 rating. Check the price, availability, features, and other details of the device below.

Amazfit Pop 2 Price and Availability

The price of Amazfit Pop 2 is set at Rs 3,999. However, customers can currently purchase the watch at an introductory price of Rs 3,299. The Amazfit smartwatch will be available for sale on Flipkart and Amazfit’s website. It has been launched in two colour options- Black and Pink.

Amazfit Pop 2 Features and Specs

The smartwatch has a metallic middle frame and features a 1.78-inch HD AMOLED display. Customers get to choose between 150 watch faces for the smartwatch. The health features of the smartwatch include blood-oxygen (spO2) measurement, and heart rate sensing. It also features 100+ sport mode tracking.

The device has Bluetooth calling that enables wearer to receive calls directly on the smartwatch thanks to the presence of an in-built mic and speaker. Users can also get notifications for SMS and from specific apps.

Amazfit claims that users can expect up to 10 days of battery life from the 270 mAh unit that the Amazfit Pop 2 offers.