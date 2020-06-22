Amazfit launches Dual OS Stratos 3 smart watch in India

New Delhi: Wearable brand Huami on Monday launched Amazfit Stratos 3 smartwatch in India for Rs 13,999. The watch is powered with a dual chip and dual operating system and offers 14-day battery life.

The consumers can purchase Amazfit Stratos 3 on in.amazfit.com and Flipkart.

“Stratos 3 is a compact watch for athletes and high-endurance sports workout. This smartwatch comes with some advanced functionalities,” said Mark Mao, Vice President of Overseas Business, Huami.

The Stratos 3 is packed with different sports modes such as running, swimming, to more professional and endurance sports such as trail running, climbing, hiking or Triathlon.

It features 80 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, and ‘First Beat’ professional-level sports analysis for skills improvement and injury prevention.

It is equipped with a 35-70-hour continuous GPS tracker, transflective MIP display with a 1.34-inch (320×320 pixels) full-round display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and anti-fingerprint coating.

The device has built-in activity profiles like Ultra-Endurance Mode, VO2Max, Exercise Effect (TE), Exercise Load (TD), and Recovery Time Data.